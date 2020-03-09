The global online beauty and personal care products market is poised to grow by USD 57.79 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005063/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Skincare products, Hair care products, Color cosmetics, Fragrances, and Others), Geographic Segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

https://www.technavio.com/report/online-beauty-and-personal-care-products-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rise in penetration of Internet and smart gadgets. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels and adoption of omnichannel strategy is anticipated to boost the growth of the online beauty and personal care products market.

In developing markets, online shopping platforms are gaining popularity among customers due to the rising penetration of the Internet and smart gadgets. The exposure to online shopping is increasing as customers are becoming more technology-driven. Factors such as the availability of a wide product base, convenience of shopping, and optimal time management are leading to the increase in sales of products through online channels. This is encouraging online retailers and other manufacturers of BPC products to sell their products online. It also allows manufacturers of BPC products to provide occasional and specialized discounts on skin care, oral care, baby care, and other BPC products.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Companies:

Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG operates the business under various segments such as Consumer and tesa. The company offers online beauty and personal care products such as male-grooming products, haircare, deodorants, fragrances, baby and child care, and skincare under brand names such as Eucerin, La Prairie, Nivea, and Florena.

Church Dwight Co. Inc.

Church Dwight Co. Inc. offers products through the following business units: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and SPD. The company offers beauty and personal care products such as oral care solutions, dry shampoo, hairline optimizer, and others through the brand names Arm Hammer, Batiste, and more.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Henkel AG Co. KGaA operates under various business segments, namely Adhesive Technologies, Laundry Home Care, and Beauty Care. The company provides beauty and personal care products through brand names such as Dial, Syoss, Schwarzkopf, and more.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson offers products through the following business segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company provides a wide range of consumer healthcare products for wound care, skin care, oral care, baby care, and more.

Kao Corp.

Kao Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Cosmetics Business, Skin Care and Hair Care Business, Human Health Care Business, Fabric and Home Care Business, and Chemical Business. The company provides beauty and personal care products through brand names such as John Frieda, Goldwell, Biore, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Skincare products

Hair care products

Color cosmetics

Fragrances

Others

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005063/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com