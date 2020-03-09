Nasdaq Iceland hf. has decided to adjust the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares and bonds admitted for trading on the equity and Fixed Income Main Market and First North Market allowing increased volatility due to extraordinary market conditions on March 9, 2020. Thresholds for Dynamic Volatility Guards will be doubled. See the appendix for liquidity bands for each instrument. Accordingly the thresholds for cancellation of trades will be based on the Dynamic Volatility Guard active for the relevant instruments. Nasdaq will review the market situation and may decide to revert to normal market conditions during continues trading on Monday, March 9. In such a situation the Exchange will publish a notice to the market. If not stated otherwise the market conditions will be reverted to normal as of Tuesday, March 10. Contact: Phone: +354 525 2850 e-mail: Exchange.ice@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=761266