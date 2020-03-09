COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR1.25bn 2030

Post-Stabilisation Notice

09 March 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

€1.25bn 0.01% Mortgage Covered Bonds due 11 March 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: DE000CZ45VS1 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,250,000,000 Description: 0.01% Hypfe due 11 March 2030 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Banco Santander

DZ Bank

Natixis

NORD/LB

TD Securities

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.