Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
09.03.20
10:33 Uhr
3,920 Euro
-0,381
-8,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,944
3,948
10:48
3,947
3,950
10:48
PR Newswire
09.03.2020 | 10:40
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR1.25bn 2030

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR1.25bn 2030

PR Newswire

London, March 9

Post-Stabilisation Notice

09 March 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

€1.25bn 0.01% Mortgage Covered Bonds due 11 March 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:DE000CZ45VS1
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 1,250,000,000
Description:0.01% Hypfe due 11 March 2030
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Banco Santander
DZ Bank
Natixis
NORD/LB
TD Securities

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

COMMERZBANK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire