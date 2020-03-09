COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR1.25bn 2030
London, March 9
Post-Stabilisation Notice
09 March 2020
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank AG
€1.25bn 0.01% Mortgage Covered Bonds due 11 March 2030
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ45VS1
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 1,250,000,000
|Description:
|0.01% Hypfe due 11 March 2030
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Banco Santander
DZ Bank
Natixis
NORD/LB
TD Securities
