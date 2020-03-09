Motor insurer deploys Guidewire digital applications to enhance operational efficiency and improve business agility

Admiral Group plc, one of the largest motor insurance providers in the UK, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform general insurers rely upon, today announced that Admiral has successfully deployed Guidewire InsurancePlatform Digital products, Guidewire CustomerEngage and Guidewire ProducerEngage.

An existing user of Guidewire's policy administration and billing systems, Admiral has implemented the digital applications for its personal motor line of business, across all four core brands: Admiral, elephant.co.uk, Diamond, and Bell.

"We have already deployed a modern technology platform for our policy management and billing processes, with Guidewire, that enables us to deliver products to market quickly and efficiently," said Daniel Lewis, Head of Delivery, Admiral. "With this experience in mind, our organization decided to replace our legacy customer and broker self-service portals by introducing Guidewire digital capability to our customers and dealers. Our project included an intense development period culminating in a phased deployment, one brand at a time."

Guidewire's Digital applications are enabling Admiral to:

Empower policyholders and producers with more comprehensive, easier self-service capabilities;

Enhance customer service with omnichannel and tailored offerings;

Employ out-of-the-box, easily configurable, functionality to support business agility and innovation; and

Train staff faster with intuitive and easy-to-use systems.

"We congratulate Admiral on their successful deployment of Guidewire Digital applications," said Mark Williams, vice president, Professional Services EMEA, Guidewire Software. "It is rewarding to see our customers extend their relationship with us and grow the value they can achieve. We applaud Admiral for their constant focus on delivering innovative products and services to their customers that are value for money."

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, through its subsidiary company EUI Limited, is a UK based company, specialising in motor, home and travel insurance. Other members of the Group include, price comparison website Confused.com, law firm Admiral Law and Admiral Financial Services Limited offering personal loans and car finance. Admiral Group plc employs over 11,000 staff worldwide (over 7,000 in south Wales) and has more than 6.51 million customers worldwide (5.24 million in the UK). Admiral Group is Wales' only FTSE 100 Company. Group turnover in 2018 was £3.28 billion (2017: £2.96 billion). Admiral Group's website address is https://admiralgroup.co.uk/. Follow Admiral Group on Twitter at https://twitter.com/admiralgroup. Follow Admiral Group on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/admiralgroupplc. Admiral Group's latest ranking in the Sunday Times Best Companies Best Companies to Work For in the UK was 1st in 2019. Admiral Group's latest ranking in the Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in the UK was 4th, also being named the 7th Best Multinational Workplace in Europe, both in 2019. Admiral was also named the 18th Best Workplace in the World by Great Place to Work in 2019. For a full list of Admiral Awards worldwide, visit https://admiralgroup.co.uk/our-culture/our-awards. Admiral Group, through its subsidiary companies, consists of 17 brands worldwide. Admiral, elephant.co.uk, Diamond, Bell, Gladiator, Veygo by Admiral and Confused.com, all based in the UK. Balumba, Qualitas Auto, WiYou Seguros and Rastreator.com based in Spain. ConTe.it based in Italy, LeLynx.fr and L'Olivier.fr based in France. Elephant.com and Compare.com based in the USA, Rastreator.mx in Mexico and Tamoniki.com in Turkey.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we are privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

