Aspo Oyj: Aspo Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2019 published

ASPO Plc

Stock Exchange release

March 9, 2020 at 12:00



Aspo Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2019 published

Aspo Group's Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2019 have been published on the company's website www.aspo.com . Printed copies of the publication can be ordered through the company's website, by telephone at +358 9 521 4100 or by e-mail to viestinta@aspo.com . PDF-version is attached to this stock exchange release.

In addition, a summary of Aspo's year 2019 has been published on the company's website. The summary includes Aspo's key figures 2019 and provides an overview of the Group's events and business operations.

Aspo has also published a separate Corporate Governance Statement as well as a Remuneration Statement for 2019. They are available on the company's website www.aspo.com > Corporate governance > Governing principles.

The reports have been published in Finnish and English.



ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen

CEO

Further information:

Investor communications: Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer tel. +358 9 521 4035, keijo.keranen@aspo.com



ATTACHMENTS:

Financial Statements and Responsibility Report 2019

Corporate Governance Statement 2019

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key Media

www.aspo.com



Attachments