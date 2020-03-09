for a pristine listening experience -

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM) has expanded its lineup of premium audio Digital-to-Analog converters (DACs) with the development of a two-chip solution that separates the digital aspect from the analog. These new products split the conversion process between the AK4191 delta-sigma modulator and the AK4498 DAC. This innovative approach has resulted in an improvement in sound quality that is easily perceptible while listening to music.

Topics:

Improvements easily experienced during controlled listening tests

- Complete separation of digital and analog provides a pristine listening experience Premium delta-sigma modulator with multi-bit output (AK4191)

- Enhanced digital signal processing capability Premium D/A converter with multi-bit modulator data interface (AK4498)

- Dynamic sound with vast playback resolution

- Improved noise immunity and increased low-frequency noise performance

Applications:

High-end Audio, Active Speakers, CD/SACD Players, Network Audio, USB DACs

Schedule:

The AK4498 is available now. The AK4191 will be sampling in Q2 2020.

News Release on AKM website:

https://www.akm.com/global/en/about-us/news/2020/20200304-ak4498ak4191/

About VELVET SOUND

VELVET SOUND is a sound philosophy and brand concept for AKM's next-generation audio devices. Additional information: https://velvetsound.akm.com/global/en/

About AKM

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM) is a Japan-based company, designs and manufactures CMOS mixed signal integrated circuits and magnetic sensors for applications including audio, multimedia, consumer electronics, industrial infrastructure, and telecommunications. AKM has continued to provide customers with optimum solutions all over the world for over 30 years. Additional information: https://www.akm.com

AKM and VELVET SOUND are trademarks of Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation in Japan, Europe and the United States.

* Appellations, company names and product names on this page are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

