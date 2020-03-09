Nomad Foods Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: NOMD), today announces that its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Report"), previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 27, 2020, can be accessed through the Investors-SEC Filings link on its website, www.nomadfoods.com, as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company's Annual Report, free of charge, by contacting the Company at Nomad Foods Limited, No. 1 New Square, Bedfont Lakes Business Park Feltham, Middlesex TW14 8HA, Attention: Investor Relations.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com

