Talos Energy To Postpone Analyst And Investor Event

HOUSTON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos," or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced that it is cancelling its Analyst and Investor Event previously scheduled for March 12, 2020 in New York City due to health and safety concerns for the potential spread of COVID-19 and the associated state of emergency declaration in New York. The Company is evaluating potential alternative future dates for the event.

At Talos, the health and safety of our employees, the communities we operate in and all of our stakeholders is paramount. We apologize for any inconvenience the postponement may cause, but believe it is the best and most prudent decision for everyone concerned.

We welcome the opportunity to continue the dialogue with our investors and, as previously announced, we will hold our regularly-scheduled earnings conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

As previously announced, Talos will release fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results for the period ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after the U.S. financial markets close. The Company will host an earnings conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Listeners can access the earnings conference call live over the Internet through a webcast link on the Company's website at: https://www.talosenergy.com/investors. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-348-8927 (U.S. toll-free), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll-free) or 1-412-902-4263 (International). Please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference through March 19, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and using access code 10139354.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash flows and long-term value through its operations, currently in the United StatesGulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Our activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR EVENT CONTACT

Rose & Company

1-212-517-0810

talos@roseandco.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Sergio Maiworm

+1.713.328.3008

investor@talosenergy.com

