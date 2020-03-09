Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Welcomes CoronavirusStock markets around the world are currently hemorrhaging on fears that the spread of the coronavirus will put a brake on global economic growth. That's a valid argument, but there are companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) that will likely benefit from the virus outbreak.A look at the BABA stock chart reflects its outperformance against the S&P 500. Alibaba stock traded at a record high of $231.14 on January 13 prior to the coronavirus.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...