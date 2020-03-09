Manitex International Inc.: Manitex International, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 and Full Year Results

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. Net revenues for the fourth quarter were $54.4 million, compared to $51.9 million in the third quarter this year, and net loss was $(0.8) million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to net loss of $(11.9) million, or $(0.60) per share in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income* in the fourth quarter 2019 was $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a slight loss, or $(0.00) per share, for the third quarter of 2019.

For the full year 2019, Manitex reported net revenues of $224.8 million and net loss of $(8.5) million, or $(0.43) per share, compared with net revenues of $242.1 million and net loss of $(13.2) million, or $(0.72) per share for the full year 2018. Adjusted net income for the full year 2019 was $3.0 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $6.0 million, or $0.33 per share for the full year 2018.

Q4 Financial Highlights ( sequential comparisons, unless otherwise noted ):

Net revenues increased 4.8% to $54.4 million, from $51.9 million

Adjusted Earnings Per Share improved to $0.04 compared $(0.00) loss per share

EBITDA of $1.9 million compared to $(7.5) million, with Adjusted EBITDA improving by $0.9 million to $2.8 million

Net debt as of December 31, 2019 was $41.2 million, representing a reduction of $7.3 million compared to a year ago

Backlog was $66.2 million as of December 31, 2019, flat year over year

* Adjusted Numbers are discussed in greater detail and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items" at the end of this release.

Operating Highlights:

Book to bill ratio was 1.16:1 in Q4 2019

Launching several new products at CONEXPO 2020

Investing in Valla Industrial Crane zero-emission platforms

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Sabre will be classified as "Held For Sale" in Q1 2020 and subsequent financial reports until a transaction is completed

Chief Executive Officer Steve Filipov commented, "We had a strong finish to the year, driven by greatly improved performance at PM, which grew sales by nearly 30 percent to $25 million in the fourth quarter. Our backlog, which we have reported as $66.2 million, is also being driven by gains at PM, which now represents a substantial portion of that backlog. We believe there is potential for continued gains in 2020 through higher production efficiencies and the re-configuration of our articulating crane business, which generates the highest margins within our product portfolio. Our partnership with Tadano is also gaining traction in Asia, and now starting in the Middle East, through our PM-Tadano branding efforts and distribution expansion. We are proud to have Tadano as a partner and investor, and have greatly improved our focus over the past few months to drive gains in 2020 and beyond for our articulating crane business. Manitex straight mast cranes, a North American market leader for two decades, experienced some softness in the year, amidst a deceleration in unit sales across the industry, but remained flat with 2018. While there is still plenty of work to do, it's worth noting that both Gross Margin and EBITDA margin have bounced off our lows in the third quarter, and are trending higher as we head into 2020."

Mr. Filipov added, "We are excited about our presence at the CONEXPO Trade Show in Las Vegas, which will allow us to meet many of our loyal customers, look for new opportunities, and launch several new products to the market, from stick boom cranes to zero-emission industrial cranes."

"We also showed excellent progress in reducing our net debt position to the lowest it has been since 2011. In addition, we have made the decision to divest our Sabre business, in order to focus on our core portfolio of specialized cranes. I am confident we will continue to grow Manitex and achieve our 10% EBITDA goal while continuing to improve our balance sheet, over the coming quarters," concluded Mr. Filipov.

Steve Kiefer, President and Chief Operating Officer of Manitex added, "Strengthening our PM and Manitex product offerings and distribution was a key focus throughout 2019 and remains a priority as we enter 2020. We introduced a number of new products such as the Valla V80R and 250E electric cranes at the Bauma trade show in April of last year and those products began adding to backlog and revenue as we moved throughout the year. In September of last year we announced a $4.5 Million order from an international military customer for PM knuckleboom cranes. We began production of these cranes in late-2019 and shipments will begin in the second quarter of 2020. We are pursuing additional military orders for PM cranes and anticipate possibly announcing additional contract awards this year. Additionally, we added three new dealers for PM Group products in the fourth quarter last year and began customer shipments of our Manitex-branded MAC knuckleboom cranes in North America."

Other Matters :

The Company continues to comply with the SEC investigation regarding the Company's restatement of prior financial statements.

Conference Call :

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time today to discuss the results with the investment community. Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 888-256-1007 if calling within the United States or 323-994-2093 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until March 16, 2020, which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 if calling within the United States, or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 7459648 to access the replay. The call will additionally be broadcast live and archived for 90 days over the internet with accompanying slides, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

Results of operations reflect continuing operations. All per share amounts are on a fully diluted basis. In this press release, Manitex refers to various non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures which management uses to evaluate operating performance, to establish internal budgets and targets, and to compare the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets. These non-GAAP measures, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. While adjusted financial measures are not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered an alternative to operating performance or an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity, we believe these measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating results, capital expenditure and working capital requirements and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses. The amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in thousands of U.S. dollars, and are as of, or for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, unless otherwise indicated. A reconciliation of Adjusted GAAP financial measures for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is included with this press release below and with the Company's related Form 8-K.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data

As of December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 23,360 $ 22,103 Cash - restricted 217 245 Marketable equity securities - 2,160 Trade receivables (net) 35,232 45,448 Other receivables 1,033 1,327 Inventory (net) 58,734 58,024 Prepaid expense and other 4,841 3,993 Total current assets 123,417 133,300 Total fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $16,818 and $14,826

at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 19,348 20,249 Operating lease assets 2,274 - Intangible assets (net) 17,032 24,773 Goodwill 32,635 36,298 Other long-term assets 281 263 Deferred tax asset 415 2,366 Total assets $ 195,402 $ 217,249 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Notes payable $ 18,212 $ 22,706 Covertible note-related party (net) 7,323 - Current portion of finance lease obligations 476 422 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 920 - Accounts payable 29,974 36,896 Accounts payable related parties 228 1,371 Accrued expenses 9,325 9,249 Customer deposits 1,618 2,310 Total current liabilities 68,076 72,954 Long-term liabilities Notes payable (net) 19,446 23,134 Finance lease obligation (net of current portion) 4,584 5,061 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,361 - Convertible note related party (net) - 7,158 Convertible note (net) 14,760 14,530 Deferred gain on sale of property 667 842 Deferred tax liability 1,045 92 Other long-term liabilities 5,913 5,474 Total long-term liabilities 47,776 56,291 Total liabilities 115,852 129,245 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred Stock-Authorized 150,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding at

December 31, 2019 and 2018 - - Common Stock-no par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,713,185 and 19,645,773

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 130,710 130,260 Paid in capital 2,793 2,674 Retained deficit (50,253 ) (41,761 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,700 ) (3,169 ) Total equity 79,550 88,004 Total liabilities and equity $ 195,402 $ 217,249



MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Net revenues $ 54,446 $ 60,590 $ 224,776 $ 242,107 Cost of sales 44,866 52,078 184,320 198,060 Gross profit 9,580 8,512 40,456 44,047 Operating expenses Research and development costs 824 660 2,714 2,839 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,012 8,523 35,615 35,707 Impairment of intangibles - 5,736 8,112 5,736 Total operating expenses 8,836 14,919 46,441 44,282 Operating income (loss) 744 (6,407 ) (5,985 ) (235 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense (1,235 ) (1,158 ) (4,603 ) (5,508 ) Interest income 68 73 229 168 Change in fair value of securities held - (3,186 ) 5,454 (5,494 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (126 ) (179 ) (844 ) (814 ) Other income (loss) 37 (19 ) 20 (374 ) Total other (expense) income (1,256 ) (4,469 ) 256 (12,022 ) Loss before income taxes and loss in non-marketable

equity interest (512 ) (10,876 ) (5,729 ) (12,257 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 275 (29 ) 2,763 511 Loss on equity investments, net of taxes - - - (409 ) Net loss $ (787 ) $ (10,847 ) $ (8,492 ) $ (13,177 ) (Loss) earnings Per Share Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.72 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.72 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 19,696,093 19,625,695 19,687,414 18,409,296 Diluted 19,696,093 19,625,695 19,687,414 18,409,296



Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Operating income (loss) $ 744 $ (8,692 ) $ (6,407 ) $ (5,985 ) $ (235 ) Adjustments related to trade show, customer declared bankruptcy, discontinued model, goodwill and intangible asset impairment, plant closing, restatement, restricted stock, restructuring and other expenses 992 9,412 8,732 13,579 12,655 Adjusted operating income 1,736 720 2,325 7,594 12,420 Depreciation and amortization 1,110 1,192 1,200 4,702 4,989 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,846 $ 1,912 $ 3,525 $ 12,296 $ 17,409 Adjusted EBITDA % to sales 5.2 % 3.7 % 5.8 % 5.5 % 7.2 %



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net loss $ (787 ) $ (11,851 ) $ (10,847 ) $ (8,492 ) $ (13,177 ) Adjustments related to change in fair value of securities, trade show, discontinued model, customer declared bankruptcy, foreign exchange, goodwill and intangible asset impairment, plant closing, restatement, restricted stock, restructuring, and other expenses (including net tax impact) 1,571 11,821 12,058 11,522 19,195 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 784 $ (30 ) $ 1,211 $ 3,030 $ 6,018 Weighted diluted shares outstanding 19,696,093 19,690,233 19,625,695 19,687,414 18,409,296 Diluted loss per shares as reported $ (0.04 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.72 ) Total EPS effect $ 0.08 $ 0.60 $ 0.61 $ 0.58 $ 1.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.04 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.33



Change in Fair Market Value of Securities, Trade Show, Discontinued Model, Foreign Exchange, Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment, Restatement, Restricted Stock, Restructuring, Plant Closing and other Expenses

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Adjustments December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment $ 0 $ 8,112 $ 5,736 $ 8,112 $ 5,736 Restructuring 38 99 367 1,242 1,161 Discontinued model 249 446 - 1,000 480 Restricted stock 156 148 109 604 640 Customer declared bankruptcy - bad debt 140 140 - 564 - Trade show - 79 - 360 - Legal settlement 88 - - 186 - Restatement expenses - 22 358 169 2,364 Change in accounting estimates - Inventory reserve 166 - 1,834 166 1,834 Plant closing - - - 44 - Other expenses 155 366 328 1,132 440 Total adjustments to operating income (loss) $ 992 $ 9,412 $ 8,732 $ 13,579 12,655 Change in fair market value of securities - (216 ) 3,186 (5,454 ) 5,494 Loss in equity investments - - - - 409 Foreign exchange 126 307 179 844 814 Other expenses - - - - 353 Total pre-tax adjustments $ 1,118 $ 9,503 $ 12,097 $ 8,969 19,725 Net tax impact (including discrete items) 453 2,318 (39 ) 2,553 (530 ) Total adjustments $ 1,571 $ 11,821 $ 12,058 $ 11,522 19,195



Backlog

Backlog is defined as purchase orders that have been received by the Company. The disclosure of backlog aids in the analysis the Company's customers' demand for product, as well as the ability of the Company to meet that demand. Backlog is not necessarily indicative of sales to be recognized in a specified future period.

Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Backlog $ 66,196 $ 57,596 $ 56,625 $ 74,885 $ 66,735 Change Versus Current Period 14.9 % 16.9 % -11.6 % -0.8 %

Note: As of February 21, 2020, backlog was $70,998



Net Debt

Net debt is calculated using the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for current and long term portion of long term debt, capital lease obligations, notes payable, convertible notes and revolving credit facilities minus cash.

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash & marketable equity securities $ 23,577 $ 24,508 Notes payable - short term $ 18,212 $ 22,706 Current portion of finance leases 476 422 Notes payable - long term 19,446 23,134 Finance lease obligations 4,584 5,061 Convertible notes 22,083 21,688 Total debt $ 64,801 $ 73,011 Net debt $ 41,224 $ 48,503



