New Office at Historic Windmill Lane Serves as EMEA Headquarters for Largest Online Learning Marketplace

Company Plans to Double Its Employee Presence from 100 to 200 People in Dublin in the Next Year

Udemy, the largest global marketplace for learning and teaching online, announced today the opening of an expanded office in Dublin, Ireland. The new office opening represents continued investment in the company's EMEA headquarters, follows a milestone growth year, and a recent commitment by long-time Japanese strategic partner Benesse Holdings to invest $50 million in the company.

"As a global business with a mission to improve lives through learning, Udemy is proud that we selected Dublin as our EMEA hub back in 2014," said Gregg Coccari, Udemy CEO. "As we significantly expand our Dublin presence by building out our own space, we are reminded of what initially drew us to Ireland: world-class technical and business talent and an accessible base for the larger region."

"Dublin is a mission-critical global office for Udemy," said Bill O'Shea, EMEA managing director for Udemy. "Unlike other employers who may have employees in discrete functions in Ireland, we're attracting and investing in employees across our entire business-from engineering and product to sales and content acquisition."

The new Udemy office in Dublin features designer space of nearly 2,000 square meters with an open-concept kitchen where its nearly 100 Dublin-based employees gather daily for catered lunch and snacks. Light-filled conference rooms are equipped with the latest video-conferencing technologies to ensure seamless communications across Udemy global offices.

Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland said, "This new expanded office demonstrates Udemy's ongoing commitment to investing in Ireland. The EMEA headquarters in Dublin plays an important role in the company's global operations. Udemy is creating excellent opportunities for talented people who are looking for a challenging and rewarding career, and I wish them continued success in their endeavours."

Udemy plans to double its employee presence in Dublin in the next year. In addition to growing the Dublin office, the company continues to expand and invest in its offices around the world, including its San Francisco headquarters as well as offices in Denver, Colorado; Gurgaon, India; São Paulo, Brazil; and Ankara, Turkey.

With a mission to improve lives through learning, Udemy is the world's largest online learning destination that helps students, businesses, and governments gain the skills they need to compete in today's economy. Millions of students are mastering new skills from 57,000 expert instructors teaching over 150,000 online courses in topics from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy for Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to 4,000+ courses, learning analytics, as well as the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy for Government is designed to upskill workers and prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow. Eighty percent of Fortune 100 companies trust Udemy for employee upskilling. Udemy is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver, Brazil, India, Ireland, and Turkey. Udemy investors include Insight Partners, Prosus (Naspers Ventures), Norwest Venture Partners, and Stripes.

