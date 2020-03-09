Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Provides an Update on Its Operational Activities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) ("ASTI" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its recent business advancements.

Last month ASTI secured a contract for its flagship Pathfinder Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) laser with one of the largest group urology practices in Illinois. Leveraging that relationship, ASTI has ongoing product evaluations at two new major hospitals in the Chicago area, for both the Pathfinder diode laser for BPH and the HYPHO holmium laser for kidney and bladder stones. These new opportunities represent revenue growth opportunities for both capital equipment and consumable product lines.

ASTI's newly launched proprietary carbon dioxide fractional laser for the treatment of multiple female conditions, including endometriosis, cancer and incontinence, has passed the due diligence process by the Key Opinion Leader ("KOL"), a prominent US gynecologist. A series of live clinical workshops for this product platform will be performed under the direction of the KOL in conjunction with a team comprised of gynecologists and uro-gynecologists affiliated with a major teaching hospital in the northeast.

In the upcoming months, ASTI's live surgical workshops will be scheduled on a regular basis for urologists and gynecologists from across the country who will be invited to attend the didactic Laser Certification Programs to learn the clinical technique, treat live patients and subsequently meet with ASTI marketing consultants to learn more about the practical and financial benefits of this unique laser platform and formalize purchase agreements to acquire the ASTI laser for their individual practice/facility.

Gordon Willox, President and Director of the Company, commented: "More and more hospitals and health institutions have recognized the benefits and utilized our FDA-approved products. We will continue working closely with our KOLs while broadening our market through other potential partnerships."

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies (ASTI: CSE) is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs. Learn more by visiting the Investors tab on ASTI's website https://surgicallasersinc.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Gordon Willox, President

Phone: 905-853-9090

gordonwillox@live.ca

Cathy Hume, Investor Relations

Phone: 416-868-1079 x 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

