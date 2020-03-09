Asiacell, Leading Company in Cyber and Data Security Solutions, Network Protection and Business Solution Announces an Integrated Platform for Data and Networks Protection

BAGHDAD, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in Iraq, Asiacell Company announced a comprehensive system for business solution, management of data security, protection of data and networks as part of its endeavors to develop business system, data protection of corporates and commercial and government companies.

Asiacell seeks through this integrated business platform that can develop the public sector, business automation and data protection, to facilitate the commercial and economic sectors in Iraq for the purpose of motivating E-Governance and make it ready, develop eco-system as they have an active role in expediting the digital economic growth.

Asiacell will provide many solutions in successive stages under the title "Asiacell Managed Business Services" which will enable companies to have access to the solutions below:

Data security and data protection services as well as protection of advanced networks including spotting electronic gaps that can be exploited for electronic hacking, network and data protection solutions, precautious solution to perpetuate corporate and companies' work and management of and dealing with risks…etc. Cloud Services including Cloud storage and managed backup. Virtual services Hosting services in data centers Mail Service and business coloration solutions and Internet Of Things "IOT" including, for example, fleet tracking services and management of assets.

In addition to many solutions that will be presented in many stages.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Abdulla Hassan, Asiacell Official Spokesperson said: "Asiacell is always the first in providing digital solution to the community."

"This achievement will change the concept of business in Iraq as it will change quality criteria in the commercial sector and motivate the development of E-Governance," he added.

These services will be available through specialized teams to provide integrated solutions with the possibility of designing and customizing them to suit individual corporates.

About "Asiacell"

Asiacell is a leading provider of quality mobile telecommunications and data services in Iraq with a subscriber base of more than 14 million customers as of January 1, 2019. Asiacell was the first mobile telecommunications provider in Iraq to achieve nationwide coverage, offering its services across all the Iraqi governorates. Asiacell's network covers 99.06% of the Iraqi population, which makes its national coverage the widest among the mobile operators in Iraq. Asiacell is also the best 3.9G data provider offering nationwide coverage since January 2015.