Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2020) - Zonetail (TSXV: ZONE), a mobile technology company, today announced that it has entered a pilot project with one of the largest telecom companies in Canada, to offer its condo residents access to exclusive residential services.



The Zonetail condo mobile platform and app, Shiftsuite, offers residents the option to interact with their condo building amenities and services. Zonetail also connects residents with neighbouring businesses and services through the app's Explore section.

Through the Zonetail platform, the telecom company will have the ability to communicate directly to condo residents, offering a wide range of residential services, including cable tv bundles, internet and home phone.

"This has been one of the primary projects that Zonetail has been working on for several months, and we could not be happier to announce a step forward with our new telecom client," said Mark Holmes, CEO and President of Zonetail. "This venture allows us to build on the offerings that are available to our residents and enhance their connected experience."

The project will rollout in phases starting in early spring across thousands of condominium units in the Greater Toronto area.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) is a mobile platform for hotels and condominiums providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions.

Zonetail is partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada, with approximately 2,000 condo buildings, representing an estimated 400,000 units. Zonetail is also partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

Mark Holmes, President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 583-3773 ext. 228

mark@zonetail.com

