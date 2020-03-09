The global flow computer market is poised to grow by USD 381.47 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Flow Computer Market Analysis Report by Product (Wired flow and Wireless flow), End-user (Oil and gas, and Others), and Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising demand from wastewater treatment industry. In addition, enhanced oil recovery is anticipated to boost the growth of the global flow computer market.

Water scarcity, reducing groundwater table, and increasing government regulations on waste discharge by industries have increased the demand for wastewater treatment. Moreover, governments worldwide have passed stringent laws on limiting the extent of effluents discharged by industries in water bodies. To comply with these laws, industries deploy water treatment plants to lower the chemical discharge to the levels permissible as per the stipulated guidelines across different countries. Increasing population and decreasing accessibility to clean water resources have increased the requirement for municipal wastewater treatment. Wastewater treatment uses flow computers in multiple processes such as slurry tank, composites, digesters, chemical stations, and many more. Thus, rising demand from the wastewater treatment industry will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Flow Computer Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as electrification products, robotics and discrete automation, industrial automation, and motion. The company offers a new generation of flow computers and RTUs. These products work on low power, have a reliable microprocessor-based unit with a new Linux operating system. They are equipped with a persistent memory, combined with a range of measurement, monitoring, and alarm applications for remote oil and gas systems.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. operates its business through various segments, such as automation solutions, climate technologies, and tools and home products. The company offers Emerson FB1000 FB2000, which is designed to enhance measurement operations by improving metrology performance, reducing measurement uncertainty and ensuring compliance with measurement contracts.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. has business operations under four segments, such as aerospace, Honeywell building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. The company's key offerings include RMG ERZ 2000 NG and Elster enCore FC1.

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH operates its business through various segments, such as product, solution, and services. The company's key offerings include Summit 8800 Flow Computer, which is integrated with advanced features such as enhanced diagnostics, multi medium applications, vendor independent instrumentation etc.

Schneider Electric SE

Schneider Electric SE has business operations under four segments, such as low voltage, medium voltage, secure power, and industrial automation. The company offers SCADAPack 4203, which is an integrated flow computer with fit in sensors and PLC. It is compatible with SCADAPack programs as well as industry standards IEC 61131 3 which can be used as a dual run gas flow computer.

Flow Computer Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Wired flow

Wireless flow

Flow Computer End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Oil and gas

Others

Flow Computer Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

