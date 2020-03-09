Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H8W5 ISIN: CA09214V1040 Ticker-Symbol: BIN 
Frankfurt
09.03.20
08:05 Uhr
0,037 Euro
+0,003
+7,25 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACK IRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACK IRON INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.03.2020 | 13:08
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Iron Inc. to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Black Iron's (TSX:BKI)(OTCPINK:BKIRF) globally top ranked iron ore project construction financing plan to be presented at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th in New York City.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 100 companies and over 500 institutional and retail investors.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc. (TSX:BKI)(OTCPINK:BKIRF) is developing an iron ore mine ranked as the lowest cost undeveloped project globally by both CRU and Wood MacKenzie. Exceptional infrastructure access along with the very high 68% iron content purity of its final product is where Black Iron really differentials itself.

  • Project is located in an established mining region surrounded by five operating iron ore mines owned by multibillion companies including ArcelorMittal, Metinvest and Evraz
  • Black Iron's cost to mine, process, rail and load a ship is estimated at only US$31/T for an ultrahigh grade 68% iron content product (top 4% globally)
  • Using a long-term iron-ore price of US$62/T (current actual ~$90/T) results in a 34% IRR and US$1.4 billion NPV (10% discount rate) after tax for a company with current market capitalization of only ~US$14 million (~CND$18 million)
  • Memorandum of understanding signed with Glencore for offtake in exchange for significant construction investment
  • Company currently securing debt financing and land required for construction with several announcements to be made prior to yearend.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: www.microcapconf.com
Or, contact Cassandra Miller at cassandra@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Black Iron Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/579684/Black-Iron-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Spring-Investor-Summit-on-March-25th-26th-in-New-York-City

BLACK IRON-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE