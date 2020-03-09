Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 06-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 314.29p INCLUDING current year revenue 319.56p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 307.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 312.47p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---