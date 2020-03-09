InventureX Helps Budding Entrepreneurs to Succeed by Using the Power of Crowdfunding

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / The founders of InventureX are pleased to announce that they are now registered in 2020 as a Public Benefit Company.

As a company spokesperson noted, similar to Kickstarter Inc., which is registered as a Public Benefit Corporation, InventureX is a state recognized Public Benefit Company. This is due in part to their positive impact mission of helping entrepreneurs to succeed, as well as provide the necessary resources for this success.

The fact that InventureX is now registered in 2020 as a Public Benefit Company will not surprise the many budding entrepreneurs who have received help and encouragement from the company.

Since InventureX first opened for business, it has earned a well-deserved reputation for its innovative and effective Crowdfund Marketing Systems.

"For several years, the team at InventureX has had one singular focus: to help entrepreneurs and inventors transform their ideas into profitable businesses using crowdfunding," the spokesperson noted, adding that Kevin Harrington, the original Shark from the hit TV show "Shark Tank" has partnered with InventureX to help maximize their clients' success.

The founders of InventureX understand firsthand that getting any new business idea off the ground can be challenging, as well as risky and stressful. They also realize that many people need financial resources to help transform their dreams of entrepreneurship to reality.

This inspired the founders to launch InventureX and offer a crowdfund marketing campaign system that is based on years of research, implementation and real-world experience with over 350 entrepreneurs.

InventureX takes each client through an effective process that begins with an Idea Review; here, the entrepreneur will discuss his or her business idea's crowdfunding potential with the friendly and experienced team.

Next, a customized Launch Plan is created that will help the client reach his or her funding goals. Finally, if the project qualifies, the team from InventureX will make the entrepreneur an offer to become a partner and crowdfund the next venture together.

"InventureX knows a thing or two about what it takes to launch a successful crowdfunding campaign, achieve massive exposure, maximize your funding, and all while transforming your idea into a profitable business," the spokesperson noted.

