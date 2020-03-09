CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes New Location in Toronto, ON

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair welcomes another Canadian location to its growing network of mobile repair stores. Ghazal Shakeel joins the franchise with the opening of CPR Upper Beaches Toronto and will offer professional repair services for smartphones, tablets, computers, and other devices.

"The addition of Ghazal's store will allow CPR Cell Phone Repair to better serve the Toronto market, and continue delivering leading repair solutions," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We encourage residents across the city to visit CPR Upper Beaches Toronto for all device concerns - big and small. We're confident Ghazal's team will "Wow' you with impressive results."

The Upper Beaches region of Toronto is a short drive east from the city itself and is home to many decorated restaurants, shops, studios, and galleries. Additionally, this area sits directly beneath York's east side, home to many of Toronto's residents. CPR Upper Beaches Toronto looks forward to providing affordable repair to all who live and/or work in the area. Falling within a busy neighborhood of the city, Ghazal and his team look forward to helping many of their community members.

"We want to be Toronto's one-stop-shop for all things electronic. Please visit us for exceptional repairs and great deals on certified pre-owned phones and new devices," said store owner, Ghazal.

Ghazal has lived in Toronto with his spouse and four children for six years but is originally from Pakistan. There, he attended Karachi University. After completing his master's degree, he moved to Dubai and started a tech solutions company. In his spare time, he enjoys biking and racquetball.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Upper Beaches Toronto is located at:

251 Coxwell Ave

Toronto, ON M4L 3B4

Please contact the store at 647-575-0885 or via email: torontocpr251@gmail.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/toronto-upper-beaches-on/

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 X617

