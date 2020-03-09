Outotec Oyj: Outotec to provide technology for NALCO's alumina refinery expansion in India

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE MARCH 9, 2020 AT 3:00 PM

Outotec to provide technology for NALCO's alumina refinery expansion in India

Outotec has been awarded an order by National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) for the delivery of technology and services for NALCO's alumina refinery expansion in Damanjodi, Odisha, India. The approximately EUR 15 million order has been booked in Outotec's 2020 first quarter order intake.

Outotec's scope of delivery covers the engineering of two alumina calciners and hydrate filtration plants, supply of key equipment, as well as advisory services for installation and commissioning. The new plants will increase NALCO's annual alumina production approximately by one million tonnes. The deliveries will take place in 2021.

"We have previously delivered three process lines for NALCO's existing calcination and hydrate filtration plant, the first two of which have been in operation since 1987. We are excited about the continued cooperation with NALCO and the delivery of our latest technology improvements for their expansion project. With advanced heat recovery systems, we ensure the optimal performance of the plant, and NALCO will get the best value from their assets," says Kalle Härkki, Head of Outotec's Metals Refining business.

Alumina business remains in Outotec's portfolio and is not part of the divested aluminum business (announced on December 10, 2019).

