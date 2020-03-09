Appian Corporation: Appian Announces Appian RPA

Leading digital process automation platform completes unified automation stack with native cloud software robots

TYSONS, Va., March 09, 2020, augmenting Appian's Low-code Automation Platform with the ability to govern cloud-native Appian software robots in a unified automation stack. Appian's full-stack automation now combines AI, RPA, workflow, decision rules, and case management at the speed of low-code. This means businesses can apply the right technology for the right use case to automate any end-to-end process.



Gartner's November 2019 "Automate Business Operations to Scale Your Digital Business" report recommends that, "Application leaders responsible for application and product portfolio governance should combine RPA and low-code platforms to optimize and transform business operations."

Appian RPA delivers:

Full-Stack Automation - Business automation value comes from the effective workflow orchestration of today's modern workforce, including people, software robots (bots), and AI. Appian RPA completes Appian's automation stack, uniting people, bots, and AI across business processes, and enabling centralized management of all enterprise automation technologies on a single platform.

- Business automation value comes from the effective workflow orchestration of today's modern workforce, including people, software robots (bots), and AI. Appian RPA completes Appian's automation stack, uniting people, bots, and AI across business processes, and enabling centralized management of all enterprise automation technologies on a single platform. Powerful Governance - Appian RPA leverages the Appian's platform's powerful governance to centrally manage, monitor, and deploy bots across the organization for increased scale and performance. Appian supports an Automation Center of Excellence by collecting and prioritizing automation requests from across the enterprise; managing and tracking all activities from request to completion; and enabling impact and value analysis for RPA and other automations deployed in production.

- Appian RPA leverages the Appian's platform's powerful governance to centrally manage, monitor, and deploy bots across the organization for increased scale and performance. Appian supports an Automation Center of Excellence by collecting and prioritizing automation requests from across the enterprise; managing and tracking all activities from request to completion; and enabling impact and value analysis for RPA and other automations deployed in production. Security - Appian RPA runs on Appian Cloud, which is secure, globally available, and trusted to run mission critical, enterprise applications for the world's largest organizations.

- Appian RPA runs on Appian Cloud, which is secure, globally available, and trusted to run mission critical, enterprise applications for the world's largest organizations. Scalability - Cloud-native RPA simplifies access and adoption across the enterprise, and the flexibility to run on Windows or Linux delivers cost advantages in operating a robotic workforce.

Appian RPA features include:

Intelligent image recognition of objects on a screen, reducing errors in bot actions.

Bots can be deployed on a scheduled basis for common back-end processes or can be invoked on-demand by business users as needed for customer-facing interactions.

"Human in the loop" optimization means bots can increase productivity through the automation of daily tasks, while keeping people engaged for rapid resolution when there are exceptions to straight-through-processing.

Detailed RPA audit trails show screenshots of robotic actions for complete visibility, control, and reporting.

Global Appian strategic partners including KPMG, Cognizant, Accenture Federal, Deloitte Spain, and Doble O Consulting are trained and certified on Appian RPA within their Appian practices. With Appian RPA, users can build unlimited bots for just $5k per month. Appian RPA will be generally-available on March 20, 2020 in the next release of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform .

INDUSTRY QUOTES

"Using Appian Cloud for process automation checks all the boxes for our security and reliability requirements. Appian RPA's cloud-native bots running on that trusted infrastructure gives us confidence in expanding our use of RPA."

- Kathy Melgar, AVP, Retirement Solutions Division, Pacific Life

"We're one of the largest labor unions in North America. That means mountains of forms processing and other work with our half-a-million members. Appian RPA as part of a unified automation stack delivers the speed and scalability we need."

- Matt Richard, CIO, Laborers International Union of North America (LiUNA!)

"Rethinking business processes and optimizing operations with an integrated automation stack enables employees to focus on more meaningful work while powering corporate growth. Cognizant draws on the Appian Platform to help our customers move fast and innovate with purpose."

- Greg Hyttenrauch, President, Cognizant Digital Systems and Technology

"Appian RPA offers significant advantages in flexibility and total cost of ownership. Those and other benefits are enhanced through native integration into a complete automation stack."

- Jorge Arahuetes, Partner, Business Process Management, Deloitte Spain

"Automation is not about any single technology; it's about how technologies work together. Achieving value at-scale requires a smart strategy for how to combine RPA, AI, and workflow, and seamless execution of that strategy. Appian has the full package."

- Dago Huerta, COO, Doble O Consulting

"Automation is redefining the modern workforce. Our alliance with Appian is about delivering solutions that demonstrate the impact of unifying humans, bots, and intelligent machines, while driving transformational value at scale."

- Marcus Murph, Principal, Advisory, Digital Enablement, KPMG

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

For Information Contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com

