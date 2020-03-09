Afsaneh Mashayekhi Beschloss, Billy Nauman, Martin Whittaker, Jonathan Bailey and Megan Starr Talk ESG Investing at Greenwich Economic Forum Video Archives - Traders Network Show - Equities News

Full-Length Video Coverage Archives Now Available: RockCreek's Afsaneh Mashayekhi Beschloss, Financial Times's Billy Nauman, Just Capital's Martin Whittaker, Neuberger Berman's Jonathan Bailey and Carlyle Groups's Megan Starr fireside chat live at Greenwich Economic Forum
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Equities News announces the release of Afsaneh Mashayekhi Beschloss, Founder and CEO of RockCreek, Billy Nauman, Reporter/Producer of 'Moral Money' at Financial Times, Martin Whittaker, CEO of Just Capital, Jonathan Bailey, Managing Director/Head of ESG at Neuberger Berman, and Megan Starr, Principal/Head of Impact for Carlyle Group discussing ESG Investing video archives from the Greenwich Economic Forum. See full-length video archive coverage of this dynamic session with top venture capital leaders. The Greenwich Economic Forum is a global alternative investment industry conference that convenes some of the brightest minds in global finance for discussions on global trade, capital markets and, investing - representing more than $17 trillion AUM.
Highlights
- ESG Investing is estimated at $20 Trillion in AUM and could reach over $50 trillion in the next 2 decades
- $31 trillion invested into ESG globally per year
- Beschcloss: the US is 10 years behind on the ESG conversation
Watch full-Length video: Fireside Chat
Event Details
Event: Greenwich Economic Forum
Guests: Afsaneh Mashayekhi Beschloss, Billy Nauman, Martin Whittaker, Jonathan Bailey and Megan Starr
Release Dates: Mar 9, 2020
Location: Greenwich, Connecticut
Network: Equities News
Show: Traders Network Show
Executive Producer: Matt Bird
Equities News: Archive and Transcript
YouTube Archive: Click Here
GEF2019: Equities News Portal Page
About Greenwich Economic Forum
The Greenwich Economic Forum is an elite international gathering of leaders in global finance.
Founded in 2018 by Wall Street veterans Bruce McGuire and Jim Aiello, GEF convenes some of the brightest minds in global finance, business, media and Government for discussion and debate on the defining issues of our times. Topics on the agenda of the Forum include central bank policy, global markets & asset allocation, international trade policy, ESG investing, and the bilateral relationship between the US and China.
Greenwich is famous as the "hedge fund capital of the world" and many of the leading hedge fund and private equity firms are represented at the Forum. While a finance conference at its core, GEF strives to promote diversity of connectivity and thought and we welcome cultural influencers to join the discussion.
About Traders Network Show
The Traders Network Show (an Equities News original program) is a not-for-profit business news program covering full-length economic development and impact events around the Greenwich; Greenwich Economic Forum, OECD, EU Parliament, Vatican, U.S. Department of Commerce, United Nations and more.
Hosted by Matt Bird and David Nelson, the Traders Network Show interviews the front-page titans, government officials, CEO's, influencers and power executives making headlines today on how economic development and impact strategy is shaping our emerging growth economies.
About Equities News | Equities.com
Equities News (www.equities.com) is a digital news agency - a leading producer, aggregator, and provider of full-length video and editorial coverage of financial, economic development, policy, sustainability, and impact events worldwide. The Equities News network reaches more than 40 million households with its original content syndicated across all four major news networks and dozens of financial and business portals, magazines, and newspapers. Equities News operates five news bureaus: New York, Los Angeles, Vatican City, Baku, and Brussels. Equities provides turn-key hosted and monetized business news solutions for publishers worldwide.
