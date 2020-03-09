EQS-News / 09/03/2020 / 21:00 UTC+8 Meidong Auto (1268.HK) being admitted into Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (stock code: 1268.HK) has been admitted into Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect on 9 March, 2020, allowing Mainland Chinese investors to trade its shares through the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. On the same day, Meidong Auto has also become one of the constituents of the Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index, the HSSCHKI, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index, as well as Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index and Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index. Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VEVFVGEATU [1] Document title: Meidong Auto (1268.HK) being admitted into Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect 09/03/2020 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1417396ff8f127ae817c844191eb4358&application_id=992553&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2020 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)