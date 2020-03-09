Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W98X ISIN: KYG211921021 Ticker-Symbol: 55M 
Stuttgart
09.03.20
08:27 Uhr
1,150 Euro
-0,070
-5,74 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEIDONG AUTO
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LTD1,150-5,74 %