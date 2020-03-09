Airway Clearance System Market to Reach $922.1 Million, Globally, by 2026 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in incidence of cystic fibrosis & chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and increase in government initiatives to curb respiratory disorders drive the growth of the global airway clearance system market

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Airway Clearance System Market by type (Positive Expiratory Pressure, High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation, Oscillating PEP devices, Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilators and Mechanical Cough Assist), Application (Emphysema, Cystic fibrosis, Neuromuscular Bronchiectasis and End-User (Hospital & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global airway clearance system market garnered $652.17 million in 2018, and is expected to generate $922.1 million by 2026, portraying a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in incidence of cystic fibrosis & chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and increase in government initiatives to curb respiratory disorders drive the growth of the global airway clearance system market. However, high costs related to airway clearance systems and side effects of excessive dosage hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in usage of automation in healthcare industry and rapid adoption of advanced medical solutions create new opportunities in the industry.

The positive expiratory pressure segment to contribute its dominant position by 2026

Based on type, the positive expiratory pressure segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total share of the global airway clearance system market in 2018, and is expected to contribute its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in usage in treatment of cystic fibrosis. However, the oscillating PEP devices segment is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026, owing to usage for various respiratory conditions such as diffuse bronchiectasis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The home care settings segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on end user, the home care settings segment held the highest share of the global airway clearance system market, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to technological advancements in the medical devices including reusable, portable, and cost-effective devices. The research also analyzes hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

North America to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global airway clearance system market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to the presence of advanced healthcare and medical infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in awareness regarding chronic diseases such as cystic fibrosis.

Market players grabbing the largest pie

Allergan plc, Dymedso Inc.

Electromed Inc., Ltd.

General Physiotherapy Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

International Biophysical Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

Monaghan Medical Corporation, Inc.

PARI GmbH

Thayer Medical

