VST Enterprises Ltd: Cyber Tech Inventor Steps Down from Ambassador Role

BRITISH CYBER TECH ENTREPRENEUR STEPS DOWN FROM AMBASSADOR ROLE WITH ZIMBABWEAN GOVERNMENT

LOUIS-JAMES DAVIS TO RELINQUISH SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY AMBASSADORSHIPTO FOCUS ON UNITED NATIONS PROJECTS

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Louis-James Davis the 31 year old British tech entrepreneur who founded cyber security tech company VST Enterprises Ltd (VSTE) - has today confirmed that he has stepped down from his role as the Science & Technology Ambassador to the Zimbabwean Government with effect from today, Monday 9th March 2020.

The Manchester based philanthropist and cyber tech entrepreneur informed the President Of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa of his official resignation this moring. (Monday 9th March) This will allow Louis-James to concentrate on a much wider collaborative approach to a number of projects he is currently working on with the United Nations.

Louis-James Davis was appointed as an honorary Ambassador Science & Technology by the President Of Zimbabwe; His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Davos economic summit in 2018.

In a statement VST Enterprises CEO Louis-James Davis said;

"It is with sadness that I have informed the President Of Zimbabwe and his Government of my decision to step down from the role of Honorary Science & Technology Ambassador as of today.

It has always been my goal from an early age to do something positive for humanity and to help those less fortunate. I am passionate about making a positive impact on the world using technology to fix global issues while empowering the underserved and underprivileged.

In taking this decision it will allow me to dedicate more time focussing on developing a number of disruptive cyber technology projects and initiatives that will be used for the greater good of all United Nations Member States as part of the UN SDG Collaboratory project."

The move will allow Louis-James Davis and his company VST Enterprises Ltd to focus on a much wider range of collaborative cyber technology projects across all 193 member states of the United Nations as part of their SDG Collaboratory initiative.

VST Enterprises is supporting the United Nations SDG Collaboratory - the Sustainable Development Goals - otherwise known as the Global Goals which are part of a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. The project was orchestrated by the United Nations and Global leaders at the United Nations Conference for Sustainable Development in Rio De Janeiro in 2012. The 17 SDG's build on the success of the Millennium Development Goals; while including new areas such as climate change, economic equality, innovation, sustainable consumption, peace and justice among other priorities.

The VCode® and VPlatform® technology developed by VST Enterprises will be used to tackle issues such as illegal mining, counterfeiting and use technology to provide life changing benefits. It will provide unique disruptive technologies for democratic purposes in voting, helping the underprivileged and the underbanked, providing access to banking facilities and micro payment systems for benefit and state aid.

The VCode® and VPlatform® technology will also be used to give citizens access permissions and authentication to health records, medications and prescriptions. It will also be integral to the communications sectors in developing countries where it will assist with universal access to the internet in remote country locations with long range WIFI and telecommunications providing permission and authentication based access. At the same time its technology will be used and deployed to help fight benefit fraud which is costing UN Member States in excess of $150 billion dollars in lost revenues.

The cyber tech entrepreneur and philanthropist who invented the VCode® and VPlatform® coding technology is widely seen as one of the UK's leading technology disruptors and philanthropists. Louis-James Davis is passionate about making a positive impact on the world using disruptive cyber technologies to fix global issues.

Further announcements on the United Nations projects are expected in due course.

