Electric Bus Market is Projected to Grow From USD 88,632.45 Million to USD 183,269.78 Million by 2025 With a CAGR of 10.93% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rising level of pollution generated by emissions from vehicles, governments of different nations are attempting to incorporate renewable sources of energy for vehicles to operate. This is one aspect that encourages the overall growth of the Electric Bus Industry.

The Global Electric Bus Market will grow from USD 88,632.45 million in 2018 to USD 183,269.78 million by 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.93 percent.

The market is strategically segmented based on type, end-user, and electrification to give an in-depth analysis. Based on type, the market is segmented by High Seating Capacity Bus, Light Bus, and Medium Bus. Based on end-user, the market is split into Fleet Operators and Government. On the basis of electrification, the market is classified as Hybrid Electric Bus and Purely Electric Bus.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ELECTRIC BUS MARKET

Rising environmental concerns and increasing government spending in fuel-saving technology & alternative fuel vehicles push the growth of the global market for electric buses. Increasing numbers of global bus manufacturers are opting to produce electric & hybrid electric busses as replacements for diesel-fueled busses, thus driving the market to rise.

Increasing the country's focus on promoting mass transit electrification solutions and government support are driving the growth of the electric bus industry. Many governments around the world have introduced changes in public transportation systems by substituting zero-emission electric busses for heavy-duty diesel and gasoline-run busses. This adoption is in turn expected to fuel the market growth.

REGION WISE ELECTRIC BUS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the forecast period, the Middle East & Africa , which includes Egypt , South Africa , and UAE, is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Factors driving the Middle East & Africa electric bus market are the increasing demand for electric mass transit solutions, renowned OEMs expanding in the region, and government support.

& , which includes , , and UAE, is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Factors driving the & electric bus market are the increasing demand for electric mass transit solutions, renowned OEMs expanding in the region, and government support. Asia Pacific region is the world's biggest market for electric buses. This includes some of the world's fastest growing and developed economies. The region's growth can be attributed to the dominance of the Chinese market and the presence in the country of leading OEMs such as BYD, Yutong, resulting in the exponential growth of the Asia Pacific electric bus industry as well.

region is the world's biggest market for electric buses. This includes some of the world's fastest growing and developed economies. The region's growth can be attributed to the dominance of the Chinese market and the presence in the country of leading OEMs such as BYD, Yutong, resulting in the exponential growth of the electric bus industry as well. Europe is expected to see the highest growth over the forecast period, owing to strict European government regulations that ensure CO2 emissions are minimized by adding more electric busses to its existing fleet.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global electric bus market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence on the market of a large number of international and regional players. The market has witnessed increased competition between vendors based on the pricing model, differentiation of technology, brand name, service quality, product differentiation, and technical expertise.

Some of the major players in the market are given below.

AB Volvo

BYD Company Limited

Proterra Inc.

Solaris Bus & Coach S.A.

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd

Ashok Leyland Limited

Daimler AG

EBUSCO B.V

Tata Motors Limited

Others

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The research report categorizes the Global Electric Bus Market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following segments:

ELECTRIC BUS MARKET, BY ELECTRIFICATION

Hybrid Electric Bus

Purely Electric Bus

ELECTRIC BUS MARKET, BY TYPE

High Seating Capacity Bus

Light Bus

Medium Bus

ELECTRIC BUS MARKET, BY END USER

Fleet Operators

Government

ELECTRIC BUS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

America

Argentina



Brazil



Canada



Mexico



United States

Asia-Pacific

Australia



China



India



Japan

Europe , Middle East & Africa

, & France



Germany



Italy



Spain



United Kingdom

