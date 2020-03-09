Lumenis Introduces an Advanced, Intelligent Skincare Innovation, Stellar M22

YOKNEAM, Israel, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications, announces the launch of its newest, innovative platform, the Stellar M22. This versatile multi-application platform builds on the heritage of the iconic M22 and is set to lead the category.

Lumenis, the inventor of IPL, is proud to introduce the next generation in Multi-Application platforms, The Stellar M22. This system offers everything users need in one platform, while making both the physician and patient experience more seamless and successful than ever before. This launch continues Lumenis' mission to improve the standard of care in the ever-growing, multi-billion-dollar energy-based skincare market.

"Lumenis is the pioneer in IPL, from the PhotoDerm to the M22, all of which were and are the gold standard," said Dr. Mitchel Goldman from San Diego, California. "The Stellar M22's efficiency is second-to-none with improved patient comfort, speed, versatility, reliability and results with better outcomes. At the end of the day, we offer patients treatments that work, which translates into increased patient satisfaction and increased profitability," continued Dr. Goldman.

The Stellar M22 is built and based upon the gold standard of Lumenis' original M22, and continues to carry out all treatment capabilities (i.e. treatment of vascular lesions, skin texture, tone, and hair removal) but with upgrades that make for a further amplified experience.

"The new Stellar M22 IPL allows for easy and quick treatment with the great output and efficacy we already know from Lumenis," said Dr. Tretti Clementoni, from Milan, Italy. He continued, "It is a huge time saver and the results are stellar!"

The latest leaps of the sixth generation IPL, Stellar M22 include a dramatically improved user interface with a larger screen that enables a faster treatment time and more comfortable viewing from a distance. In addition, the Stellar M22 provides a new ergonomic IPL hand piece design and longer SapphireCool Lightguides for better visibility of the treatment area.

"Lumenis is thrilled to introduce the new Stellar M22, our next-generation in multi-application devices, enabling treatment of over 30 skin conditions and hair removal across skin type, gender and age," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "Like the M22 before it, Stellar redefines the benchmark in the category and demonstrates our continued commitment to innovation and better technology for better patient care."

The new Stellar M22 is now available in the USA and Europe.

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. Visit: www.lumenis.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations, including its projected results of operations. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "believe," "should," "intend," "plan," "project" or other similar words, but are not the only way these statements are identified. These forward-looking statements are based upon our management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, contact 5W Public Relations at Lumenis@5wpr.com.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541530/Lumenis_Logo.jpg