TMR Forecasts Strong Growth for Dehydrated Potato Products Market, Organic Food Trend and Potato Flakes to Drive 5.0% CAGR during 2019-2029

ALBANY, New York, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to TMR study, the regional markets of Europe, and North America continue to remain significant for growth of the dehydrated potato products market. Additionally, factors like growing urbanization, changing trend in food choices like introduction of organics continue to play a bigger role in the growth of the market. Amidst the changing scenario, the manufacturers in the dehydrated potato products market continue to expand in new regions to gain new opportunities, and establish a stronghold for future growth.

According to TMR analysts, the changing food consumption patterns of consumers will continue to emerge as a global trend. Thanks to such trends, the demand for pre-packaged foods, and processed foods will gain significant traction. In order to stay ahead of the curve, manufacturers in the dehydrated potato products market will look to improve product quality, and find new applications in food processing, soups, salads, bakery products, and will find lucrative opportunities in this area.

Key Findings in the Dehydrated Potato Products Market:

Organic food remains a mega-trend in the F&B industry worldwide. Additionally, the rising demand for organic products is likely to rise at 4.0% CAGR during the 2019-2029 period. The dehydrated potato products promise to find a popular, and organic application in the near future, thanks to rising consumer, and manufacturing interest in the category. The organic segment accounted for 1-tenth of total market share in 2018. The total sales for organics stood at an enormous 131 thousand tonne the same year. By the end of 2029, the total sales will likely cross the 200 thousand tonne mark.

Banking on their conventional popularity, potato flakes remain the most popular dehydrated potato products during the forecast period. These accounted for half of the total products sold in 2018. Additionally, the segment will likely rise at a moderate pace of 4.0% CAGR growth during the forecast period. Among the dehydrated potato products, the sliced & diced dehydrated potato products accounted for one-fifth of revenue share in 2018. This will likely increase to 25% by the end of 2029.

Dehydrated potato products continue to gain popularity as food additives globally. The rising demand for nutritional food in the food and beverage sector, and their conventional and cost-effective application in the area promises notable growth for the segment during the forecast period. The demand for these as functional foods, and convenience associated with handling of the products also remains a major draw for end-players.

Rising health-consciousness among people, and popularity of gluten-free diets promises tremendous growth for potato starch products. The diet is naturally gluten-free, and the addition of gluten can lead to serious illnesses like celiac disease. Awareness about conditions like anaemia, and infertility due to gluten-led diets promise lucrative opportunities in key regions of North America , and Europe . This trend has led to rise in consumption of products like pregelatinized flour, and gluten-free flour.

, and . This trend has led to rise in consumption of products like pregelatinized flour, and gluten-free flour. According to Food & Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, less than 50% of potatoes are consumed fresh. Others continue to be used to make value-added products, and dehydrated potatoes.

Key Challenges in the Dehydrated Potato Products Market:

As demand for ethical, and sustainable farming grows, the issues of growing carbon footprint, forest depletion, and sustainable farming remain major challenges for potato growers, and manufactures of dehydrated potato products.

Rising incidences of mislabelling, amidst growing demand for transparency for products also remain key concerns for dehydrated potato products manufactures.

The market continues to move towards growth in transparency, with manufacturers making keen efforts to establish trust among consumers.

Dehydrated Potato Products Market: Region-wise Analysis

According to a recent study published in the Journal of Paediatrics, 0.5% US population strictly adheres to a gluten-free diet. The population represents a keen group of consumers whose purchasing decisions are keenly affected by labelling of products. The pattern is similar across the board in UK, France, and Germany. Hence, growing demand for organic foods, and increasing health consciousness will remain key factors for growth for players in the dehydrated food products market.

Dehydrated potato products market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study.

Dehydrated Potato Products Market: Competitive Analysis

The dehydrated potato products market landscape remains fragmented, and competitive with new product launches, and customized offerings for new regional expansion. The appeal of dehydrated products due to their thickening, and binding abilities remains promising for enhancing other food offerings. Some key players in the global dehydrated potato products market are Idahoan Foods lnc, J.R. Short Milling, McCain Foods, Lamb Weston, and Intersnack Group.

The dehydrated potato products market is segmented as follows;

Dehydrated Potato Products Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Dehydrated Potato Products Market by Flavor

Regular Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

Dehydrated Potato Products Market by Form

Flakes

Sliced and Diced

Powder & Granules

Dehydrated Potato Products Market by Product Type

Fries

Low-fat Fries

Low-salt Fries

Red Skin Potatoes

Baked Dehydrated Potatoes

Dehydrated Potato Products Market by Application

Food Processing

Bakery

Snacks & Savouries

Soups & Salads

Food Service Providers

Retailers

Dehydrated Potato Products Market by Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Other Retail Formats

Dehydrated Potato Flakes Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Peru



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU 5



BENELUX



U.K.



Nordic



Eastern Europe



Rest of Europe

South Asia

India



Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



East Asia



China



Japan



South Korea

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

MEA

GCC Countries



South Africa



Turkey



Rest of MEA

