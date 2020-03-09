Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to update the static and dynamic parameters for when Circuit Breakers shall trigger for OMXC25, OMXO20, OMXSB and OMXS30ESG index futures. Nasdaq have also decided to complement yesterday's settlement or last auction price with the opening price for deciding the reference price for the static trigger mechanism. The updates will be effective as of March 10, 2020. New parameters: OMXC25 and OMXO20: ±5.5% from yesterday's settlement, opening or last auction price; or ±5.5% from last paid price OMXSB and OMXS30ESG: ±5.0% from yesterday's settlement, opening or last auction price; or ±5.0% from last paid price OMXDIV: ±13.00% from yesterday's settlement, opening or last auction price VINX30: ±2.75% from yesterday's settlement, opening or last auction price; or ±3.00% from last paid price The Genium INET Market Model document will be updated accordingly. For contact information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=761379