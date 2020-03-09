The "IFRS 9 Financial Instruments" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS 9) is the accounting standard replacing IAS 39 Standard for financial instruments and defines the classification, measurements and impairment of financial instruments. It is designed to make annual reports more meaningful to investors as well as simplify how auditors implement the rules and introduce safeguards to limit credit losses.

In July 2014, after several years of delay, the accounting regulators published the final text of IFRS 9. This combines revised versions of previously published sections with the first publication of the final and most controversial impairment section. IFRS 9 became effective in 2018.

This practical, computer based, 1-day course conducted by an expert with over 20 years of experience from the sector will look at treatment and calculation of different financial ratios under IFRS 9. Through many case studies and practical examples, you will explore the requirements for recognition and measurement, impairment, derecognition and hedge accounting.

Due to the nature of this program participants are required to bring laptops. We can provide one for an additional fee.

What will you learn

Through a mix of lecture and case studies, the workshop will equip participants to achieve a detailed understanding of the latest IFRS 9 standard, both for financial assets, liabilities and derivatives, including:

The classification and measurement of financial instruments

The new impairment methodology based on expected losses

The fair value of financial liabilities and deterioration of institutions' own credit

The different types of hedge accounting and the recent IFRS changes

Main topics covered during this training

Introduction to IFRS 9 Explanation, timeline, difference with IFRS 39

Financial Assets Classification Measurement

Analysing Amortised Costs, Fair value through Profit Loss (FVTPL) and Fair value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVTOCI)

Accounting treatment determined by (i) business model (ii) nature of cash flows

Decision tree for classification of financial instruments

Balance sheet and P&L calculation of a bond at FVTPL and FVTOCI

Financial Assets Impairments

Financial Liabilities Own Credit

Hedge Accounting

Many case studies

Key Topics Covered:

Session 1 Introduction

What is IFRS 9? How does it differ from IAS 39?

What are financial assets and financial liabilities?

IFRS 9 history and implementation overview

Session 2 Financial Assets Classification Measurement

Presentation of the three different categories

Accounting treatment determined by (i) business model (ii) nature of cash flows

Decision tree to decide on the classification of financial instruments

Balance sheet and P&L calculation of a bond at amortized cost

Balance sheet and P&L calculation of a bond at FVTPL and FVTOCI

Reminder on determining fair value

Case Study 1: participants will be presented with a few financial instruments and will classify them in their relevant categories

Case Study 2: participants will compute on Excel the impact on balance and P&L for different types of debt equity instruments

Session 3 Financial Assets Impairments

Applies to amortized cost and FVTOCI mandatory fixed income instruments

Incurred losses (IAS 39) has been replaced by expected losses (IFRS 9)

Three stages process to determine impairments

Accounting treatment for financial instruments already impaired when acquired

Case Study 3: participants will assess the credit deterioration of a Greek bond throughout the crisis and its different stages

Session 4 Financial Liabilities Own Credit

Financial liabilities at amortised cost or FVTPL

Own credit deterioration reduces institutions' liabilities

Liability reduction due to rating downgrade to be now classified in OCI

Case Study 4: participants will assess the impact on credit deterioration on institutions' own bonds

Session 5 Hedge Accounting

Qualification for hedge accounting

Different types of hedge accounting, same as IAS 39, except for time value of money and forward points in foreign exchange forward

Accounting treatment for the time value of money for options: a two-step process through OCI

Accounting treatment for foreign currency forward points in OCI

IFRS 9 hedge accounting more closely aligned to risk management policy

Case Study 5: participants will classify a few hedging transactions in their relevant categories

Case Study 6: participants will value an interest rate swap accounted for as a cash flow hedge

Case Study 7: participants will review and assess different hedge scenarios including risk component hedging, aggregate exposures and net position

Speakers

Course Director is an experienced Corporate Finance professional with over 20 years' experience in M&A and capital market transactions. He has successfully completed in excess of EUR 30 billion across multiple geographies (US, Europe, MENA).He began his career as a Credit Analyst at Banque Continentale in Luxembourg, before moving to the Investment Banking division at Citigroup (ex-Salomon Smith Barney) in London and New York where he worked on variety of M&A, LBO and debt offerings, mainly for financial services clients. He became Vice-President in the internal M&A department of Barclays Bank in London before moving on to a Directorship role at the Investment Banking division of Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt. Whilst there, he successfully completed several transactions including two sell-side M&A, one follow-on equity offering and a delisting. He worked extensively with leading sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms and prominent families in the Middle East.

