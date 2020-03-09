Accedian and Sfara Announce Joint Solution to Deliver QoS Assurance for Level 3 to Level 5 Autonomous Systems

MONTREAL, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian and Sfara today announced an integrated solution offering combining Accedian's assurance and security capabilities and Sfara's advanced multi-mobility event detection AI to provide an assured, attested and forensically auditable solution for Mobility as a Service providers (MaaS) and their global telecom partners as they introduce C-V2X solutions for autonomous transportation.

Integrated into MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud services, Accedian and Sfara offer the market beyond line of-sight event detection AI for level 3 through 5 automotive and last mile fleet management applications. This enables low latency and secure communications, including advanced driver assistance and mission-critical cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications. Accedian guarantees performance at scale for federated and highly distributed partners, regulators, and supply chain stakeholders who want to monetize autonomous driving communications transactions for governance, risk and compliance, or for detecting security threats in cross orchestrated cloud architectures.

Accedian and Sfara are answering the question: 'how does the automotive industry, with their reinsurance and insurance partners, guarantee application assurance across global 5G networks with the cross-carrier orchestration and forensic auditability the autonomous transportation industry are required to achieve?'

"The combination of Sfara's multi-modal event detections, even at low speeds, for collision avoidance, First Notice of Loss, and other use cases, and Accedian's quality of service assurance and security in MobiledgeX's 5G edge environment creates a frictionless, enterprise-level offering that is accelerating the deployment of C-V2X worldwide," said Erik Goldman, Chief Executive Officer of Sfara.

"Governments and their governance, risk, and compliance partners need to forensically audit the applications and transactions of these autonomous systems, regardless of where they're established," added Dion Joannou, Chief Executive Officer, Accedian. "This is especially true for highly regulated applications related to automotive, transportation, finance, and healthcare that require an ecosystem of experienced solution leaders with a history of expertise in solving these complex problems at scale. We are thrilled to collaborate on this transformative initiative with Sfara and MobiledgeX."

The combined solutions from Accedian and Sfara are further enhanced by MobiledgeX's Edge-Cloud R2.0 release which integrates mobile edge location, dynamic matching, and identity services to extend the value proposition for the automotive industry.

"By combining our 5G edge environment with Sfara's detection capabilities and Accedian's assurance and security visibility, we are addressing a missing piece in the adoption of C-V2X for autonomous vehicle operation and the profitable inclusion of humans in a multi-modal environment," said Eric Braun, Chief Commercial Officer at MobiledgeX. "The combination solves one of the most central hurdles of autonomous driving-the assurance and verification of critical safety events involving cross carrier orchestration of highly distributed networks and common resource management."

The joint solution utilizes smartphones as an extended sensor network to create a fully transparent, secure, and adaptable real-time interconnectivity at network level. It will be featured in MobiledgeX's catalog of edge solutions, based on the MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud which the GSMA recently announced is central to its industry-wide Telco Edge Cloud Platform initiative. Other participants in the initiative include China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, EE, KDDI, Orange, Singtel, SK Telecom, Telefónica, TIM, and MobiledgeX.

