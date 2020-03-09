ARAG Appoints Barbara Haynes as CEO

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and TORONTO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Haynes becomes ARAG Services Corporation's new Chief Executive Officer. ARAG Services Corporation is part of the ARAG Group, a global leader in legal expenses insurance currently active in 19 countries - including the USA and Australia.

Prior to joining ARAG Barbara was Founding President & CEO of a Canadian Legal Expenses Insurer for whom she set up the Canadian LEI business and led the company for nine years. With nearly 40 years of industry experience, she has served as a senior executive with both insurers and brokers, and most recently as an independent director.

Barbara replaces former ARAG Services Corporation CEO Jo-Anne MacDonald.

"Barbara has already made a great impression and I am excited to have her lead our Canadian team," comments Renko Dirksen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ARAG Services Corporation. "We wish Jo-Anne all the best in her future endeavors," he adds.

ARAG Services Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and officially launched in 2016 in Canada as an insurance intermediary and is part of the German ARAG Group, a global leader in legal expenses insurance for over 80 years. The company provides innovative and comprehensive legal expenses products for intermediaries, underwriting agents and insurers in Canada. These legal protection products are designed for businesses, families, motorists and landlords.

About ARAG



The ARAG Group is the largest family-owned enterprise in the German insurance industry and has positioned itself as a versatile quality insurer. In addition to specializing in legal insurance, ARAG also offers its customers attractive, needs-based composite, health and retirement products and services from a single source in Germany. Active in 19 countries - including the USA, Canada and Australia - ARAG is also represented by international branches, subsidiaries and shareholdings in numerous international markets in which it holds a leading position as a provider of legal insurance and legal services. With more than 4,100 employees, the Group generates revenue and premium income totaling around 1.7 billion EUR.

More at: www.arag.com / www.arag.ca

