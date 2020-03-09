Elkhart, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2020) - ResGreen Group CEO Parashar (Parsh) Patel (OTC Pink: RGGI) announced today that he has engaged AGV Specialists (AGVSP) to build RGGI's first of several Automated Guided Vehicles. AGVSP has successfully built and deployed several larger AGV units over the recent past and has been very instrumental in the development of robotic units utilizing proprietary Intellectual Property (IP) owned by its customers.

AGVSP will take the IP owned by RGGI and create a unique Tunneling AGV that is being highly sought after but not yet fully developed to address the requirements of AI based flexible manufacturing environment. This tunneling AGV has the capacity to handle up to 2,000Kg with maximum speed of 200 ft/minute. Some of the optional features will include 5G interface, AI based guidance and open architecture traffic management.

Patel stated, "This is the first of many planned AGV units we are going to bring to the market. I have a goal of having a working prototype "on the concrete" to give live demonstrations to several large end users that we have been in substantive discussions with by mid-summer. We have talked with and listened to Acquisition Officers of some very large end users. This AGV is filling a void in the AGV market that promises to be a great success in very short order."

Patel continued, "We have many things in the process of completion. I am putting together a team of highly competent professionals to advise and assist in telling our story to the automation marketplace. Please watch in the near future for a newly developed website and announcements. This is about shareholder value."

ABOUT AGV SPECIALISTS, INC.

AGV Specialists is a team of skilled engineers and programmers that design, develop and integrate AGV, Robotic and machine Vision software/hardware solutions. With an average of over 30 years' experience for each team member, AGV Specialists can provide a custom embedded and or tightly integrated solution for all automation processing applications. More information about AGV Specialists can be found at http://www.agvspecialists.com

ABOUT RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC.

RGGI is using certain Know-how and Intellectual Property (IP) that it possesses to develop components for material handling logistics, certain Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) and mobile technologies. The Company's team of skilled engineers and programmers has years of successful professional engineering experience in the automation industry. The Company remains focused and highly motivated to execute on its business strategy to develop certain Automatic Guided Transports including AGV / AGC and Mobile COBOT.

Safe Harbor: This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of ResGreen Group International Inc. with members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

