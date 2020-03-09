Finn Grace Ventures ("FGV"), is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), for the investment commitment of up to €100 million into FGV over the period of next 36 months through a Share Subscription Facility.

FGV will use the funds to strengthen its business through its subsidiaries in European Union ("EU") especially in Austria and other European countries such as France, Germany, Hungary, etc., by funding theirs development and business expansion activities, with the objective of becoming a market leader in Internet Communication Technology business. FGV have signed memorandum with several tech startup companies in European Union region.

The capital commitment will allow FGV to drawdown the funds during the 3-years term by issuing shares of FGV's common stock to GEM Group and subject to share lending arrangement(s) being in place. FGV's aims to invest more into startup companies in European Union region.

FGV will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdown under this facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation. Concurrent with a public listing of FGV shares, FGV will issue warrants to GEM to purchase up to ten percent (10%) of the outstanding common stock of the FGV on a fully diluted basis. The warrants will have an exercise price per share equal to the Closing Bid Price of the Shares on the first day of trading upon the completion of Go Public Transaction.

About Finn Grace Ventures

Finn Grace Ventures Limited is primarily a Venture Capital Holding Corporation. Incorporated in the UK, FGV has invested in multiple and diverse business ventures. Furthermore, FGV continues to look out for and invests in start-ups, business ventures and private companies that manifest double digit growth and provide a clear and present added value to the ecosystem. FGV's interests span across the globe from as far as Indonesia to investments in Europe and the United States. Their principal place of business is located in London, Vienna, Paris and Jakarta.

About GEM Group

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets across the world. GEM's investment vehicles provide the group and its investors with a diversified portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return and liquidity profile. Its family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs) and select venture investments.

