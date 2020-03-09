SSB No.1 Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018
PR Newswire
London, March 9
09 March 2020
SSB No. 1 Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800X3YF17XQS13O34
Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121469/SSB_No__1_Plc___signed_accounts_FYE_dec_2018.pdf
