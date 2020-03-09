Anzeige
SSB No.1 Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018

PR Newswire

London, March 9

09 March 2020

SSB No. 1 Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800X3YF17XQS13O34

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121469/SSB_No__1_Plc___signed_accounts_FYE_dec_2018.pdf


For further information please contact:

SSB No. 1 Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com

