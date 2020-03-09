Tutors International Reports Significant Rise in Private Tuition Enquiries due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Tutors International, the leading provider of elite private tuition services worldwide, has seen a massive upswing in requests for private tuition as families seek emergency assistance to ensure continuity of education during the coronavirus outbreak

OXFORD, England, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak extends internationally, global private tuition firm Tutors International has reported a significant rise in requests for private tuition from families seeking urgent educational assistance. A large proportion of tuition requests are coming from prospective clients in Italy and Dubai, as families aim to secure continuity of education for their children.

The rise in private tuition requests follows Tutors International's announcement that it is committed to critical private tuition provision for families displaced or disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Many families report being stranded or unable to return home, and others are increasingly affected by school closures and changes to examination schedules.

Adam Caller, CEO and founder of Tutors International, reiterated the company's dedication to helping families with urgent private tuition requirements:

"We understand the pressure that disruptions to continuous education can cause, and we are extending our support to families affected by the coronavirus outbreak. We are putting extra resources into recruiting elite educators able to provide interim private tutoring, and are calling upon our extensive register of highly qualified and experienced private tutors to identify those available for short-term private tuition contracts. As demand is high, this is driving up tutor salaries and tuition prices."

Founded in 1999, Tutors International provides high-net-worth families with a bespoke tutoring service tailored to their specific needs and circumstances. It has offices in the UK, America, and Asia. Tutors International specialise in delivering international curricula, including preparation for examinations and university admissions. To provide peace of mind, the search for a tutor can commence with no commitment required.

Mr Caller confirmed that despite the urgency of these private tuition requests, Tutors International still guarantees a stringent recruitment process for prospective tutors. Any tutors put forward to the client will have passed enhanced security and verification checks, and Tutors International always advises clients to meet and spend time with prospective tutors to ensure a strong match.

Mr Caller added, "Even in challenging and time-pressured circumstances, we pride ourselves on providing tutors able to deliver any combination of international curricula to best support every child's unique interests and educational path. Our elite private tutors work with their environment and their student to create engaging learning activities which the student will enjoy and retain. Additionally, our tutors identify the specific areas in which a child requires support and addresses them directly, enabling students to make vital progress with their studies."

Tutors International has strong motivation for supporting families affected by the outbreak. As previously reported, Muying Shi - a senior member of the Tutors International management team - contracted coronavirus while in Wuhan and is now in isolation.

To find out more about Tutors International and the elite services it provides, including full-time private tutors for families worldwide, visit www.tutors-international.com.

