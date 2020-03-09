Perisson Petroleum Corporation: Perisson Announces Private Placements

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Perisson Petroleum Corporation ("Perisson" or the "Company") (TSXV:POG) is pleased to update its shareholders on current financing activities.

The Company has received subscription agreements from subscribers for the issuance of 16,666,667 Class A common shares of the Company, at a market price of $0.06 per common share, for total proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Placement"). The Company is awaiting receipt of funds. Offering funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Company also announces that it has reached agreement with a service provider to convert an outstanding payable in the aggregate amount of $195,000 into 1,772,727 common shares at a deemed price of $0.11 per share.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the shares issued in connection with the Placement and debt settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period and are subject to regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Perisson Petroleum Corporation

Perisson Petroleum Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trades under the symbol "POG." The Corporation has ownership in certain oil and gas producing properties in the Twining and Wainwright areas of Alberta, Canada. The Company also holds a 100% working interest in the VMM-17 block, a license located in the prolific, stable, oil-producing region of the Middle Magdalena Basin in central Colombia.

