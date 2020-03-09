Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 9
Fidelity Special Values PLC
Director Shareholding
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr Andy Irvine
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive director (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidelity Special Values PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC
GB00BWXC7Y93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of 50,000 ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Mr Irvine's total holding is 125,000 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020/03/09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
Bonita Guntrip, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary
01737 837320
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de