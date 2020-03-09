Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2020

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
09.03.20
18:40 Uhr
0,648 Euro
-0,161
-19,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
09.03.2020
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 9

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGarry Dryburgh
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Transformation Officer
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)



Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.6544 68,000
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
68,000 Ordinary shares

£0.6544
e)Date of the transaction
2020-03-09
09:05 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange -XLON
