WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Tradegate
09.03.20
16:01 Uhr
2,576 Euro
-0,544
-17,44 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,425
2,538
19:45
2,460
2,492
19:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2020 | 18:41
105 Leser
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Contract signed with Petrofac

With reference to our press release of 30 January 2020, Awilco Drilling PLC is pleased to confirm that a contract has been signed with Petrofac Facilities Management Limited (Petrofac) for the provision of WilPhoenix for a three well Plug & Abandonment program on Rubie and Renee. The program has an estimated duration of 100 days and will commence in early May 2020.

WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling's two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft. Awilco Drilling also has two new build rigs on order of Moss CS60 ECO MW design equipped for drilling in harsh environments, and independent options for additional two rigs of the same design.

Aberdeen, 9 March 2020


For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


