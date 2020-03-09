Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it will host a March 10 conference to focus on municipal securities, which are predominantly owned by Main Street investors and help finance important public projects like schools, roads and utilities.

The conference is entitled "Spotlight on Transparency: A Discussion of Secondary Market Municipal Securities Disclosure Practices."

The conference will bring together a variety of municipal securities market participants, including issuers and investors, to discuss the state of secondary market disclosure in the municipal securities market. Areas of focus at the conference will include voluntary disclosure practices of municipal issuers; buy-side perspectives of the state of secondary market disclosures; Rule 15c2-12; and emerging issues and trends in the municipal securities market and their potential impact on secondary market disclosure practices.

SEC participants are scheduled to include Chairman Jay Clayton, Commissioner Hester Peirce, Commissioner Elad Roisman, Commissioner Allison Herren Lee, and staff from the SEC's Office of Municipal Securities (OMS), including Director Rebecca Olsen. Outside municipal securities market professionals will also participate in the conference. The conference agenda is available here.

The conference will be held at SEC headquarters in Washington D.C. from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with doors opening for attendees at 8:30 a.m. The event will be open to the public, with advance pre-registration available here. A livestream of the event will be available to the public at www.sec.gov.

OMS coordinates the SEC's municipal securities activities and administers the Commission's rules pertaining to municipal securities brokers and dealers, municipal advisors, investors in municipal securities, and municipal issuers. OMS advises the Commission on policy matters relating to the municipal securities market and is responsible for policy development, coordination, and implementation of Commission initiatives to improve the municipal securities market. To learn more information on the municipal securities market and the work of the Office of Municipal Securities, please visit OMS's website.