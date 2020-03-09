Rather than a separate box, Paradise embeds technology enabling frequency re-use inside their QMultiFlex-400 Hub for P2MP networks to save Operators cost and rack space

Teledyne Paradise Datacom, part of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group, today announced the addition of a major new feature to its QMultiFlex-400 Hub for point-to-multipoint (P2MP) satellite IP systems.

The industry's first "Embedded" Hub Canceller resides within Teledyne Paradise's QMultiFlex-400 satcom modem. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, Operators desiring frequency re-use between outbound and inbound carriers must deploy a separate unit after the modem in a point-to-multipoint system. By utilizing the QMultiFlex-400 with its unique Embedded Hub Canceller, Operators can now enjoy several major advantages, including:

Up to 50% bandwidth cost savings

Smaller footprint less required rack space

Reduced power consumption

Simpler and easier to deploy and operate

"By enabling a 'two units in one' solution, the embedded hub canceller builds even further on the unique engineering design advantages offered by the QMultiFlex in the first place," said Paul McConnell, Business Development Director at Teledyne Paradise Datacom UK. "QMultiFlex already enabled Operators to replace an entire rack of hub equipment with a single box, at a fraction of the price. With this new feature, QMultiFlex now supports the broadest and most powerful suite of bandwidth-saving technologies on the market, and all in a single box."

Additional bandwidth saving features include DVB-S2X, ACM, TCP Acceleration, and header and payload compression.

By deploying the Hub Canceller, Operators can overlay the inbound carriers underneath the outbound carrier either wholly or partially, substantially reducing operational expenditures. A single modem with an embedded canceller is used at the hub, and no additional equipment is required at the remote locations. The technology uses adaptive self-interference cancellation to remove the outbound signal, which is present within the inbound signals using the same frequency band. The resulting canceller output is the desired signals from the remote terminals.

The QMultiFlex-400 supports up to 16 integrated demodulators. Other notable features include XStream IP advanced IP optimization, the Q-NET Navigator network control application, and data rates to 345Mbps outbound and inbound. QMultiFlex-400 is ideally suited for IP trunking/backhaul and cellular backhaul, broadcast, Comms-on-the-move (COTM), maritime, oil and gas, and corporate and governmental networking applications.

About Teledyne Paradise Datacom

Teledyne Paradise Datacom designs, manufactures and sells satellite modems, solid state power amplifiers (SSPA), low noise amplifiers (LNA), block up converters (BUC) and associated redundancy subsystems. We deliver satellite communications products around the world and have unparalleled experience in satellite communications products. At Paradise, we focus on creating significant product differentiators and innovative architectures in order to make ourselves the supplier of choice in the satcom industry. www/paradisedata.com.

About Teledyne Defense Electronics

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.

