Veterans in Politics Inc.: Veterans Group Wins Supreme Court Appeal in Case Against Marshal Willick and Willick Law Group Related to Defamation Suit Regarding Registered Sex Offender Employed at Willick Law Group

LAS VEGAS / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, Veterans In Politics International (VIPI) won an appeal in the Nevada Supreme Court against attorney Marshal Willick and his law firm, Willick Law Group.

The underlying case is related to various statements that VIPI, a Nevada non-profit veterans' advocacy organization published about Nevada family law attorney Marshal Willick, registered sex offender Richard Crane, and the Willick Law Group. Willick and Willick Law Group filed suit against VIPI and its president Steve Sanson asserting claims for, inter alia, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, false light, and business disparagement related to the statements.

In its decision, in-part, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that each statement made by VIPI concerned an issue of public interest.?

This decision is a win for VIPI, veterans advocates, and family court litigants in Southern Nevada. Mr. Sanson and Veterans In Politics are proud to continue the fight for veterans, and the fight against the injustices of the broken Family Court system.

Link to case docket: https://tmatthewphillips.files.wordpress.com/2020/02/sanson-v.-willick-feb.-21-2020.pdf

