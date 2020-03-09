Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2020) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") celebrated International Women's Day with a market open ceremony and new website content highlighting women-led businesses and the need for more women at the executive and board level in Canada.

Traci Costa, the founder and CEO of Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE:BEAN), rang the CSE's opening bell at the market open ceremony in Toronto on Monday, March 9. Peekaboo Beans, based in Vancouver, is a growing children's apparel company with omni-channel distribution. Three of the firm's four directors are women. Ms. Costa founded the company after struggling to find quality clothing for her daughter.

The CSE published a feature article on its website highlighting the lack of women at the board level in Canada. Peekaboo Beans is cited in the article as an example of a Canadian company that has benefited tremendously from the perspectives and experience brought by the women on its board. The article can be viewed here: https://blog.thecse.com/2020/03/09/peekaboo-beans-inc-majority-female-led-board-heres-makes-sense/

The latest episode of the HashtagFinance podcast features an interview with Sophia Ruffolo, the founder and CEO of femmebought, an online community that helps empower women to become business leaders. In the interview, Ms. Ruffolo discusses the under-representation of women in senior executive roles, the gap in venture capital funding between companies led by men and women, and femmebought's global effort to promote women-owned businesses. The interview is available here: https://blog.thecse.com/2020/03/06/sophia-ruffolo-promise-world-women-owned-businesses-hashtagfinance/

"The CSE is proud to provide a home for companies led by trailblazing women entrepreneurs, who are changing the face of business in Canada and globally," said Pina De Santis, Vice President of Corporate Development. "We have long recognized that closing the gender gap brings meaningful benefits to both business and society."

Figure 1: Traci Costa, members of the Peekaboo Beans board, and supporters opened the CSE market on March 9, 2020

