Lithium Chile Inc.: Lithium Chile Announces Update on Its Apollo Gold-Silver Project

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV:LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company is planning a work program to explore the potential of its Apollo gold-silver property. Historic continuous chip samples taken from the property by previous owners returned assays ranging from 3.8 grams/tonne up to 97.48 grams/tonne gold and 50.8 grams/tonne to 143.2 grams/tonne silver. The 2730-hectare Apollo prospect lies with in the El Indio Gold Belt in Chile, midway between the 17 million-ounce Pascua-Lama gold silver deposit to the north and the former El Indio gold-silver mine to the south which between 1981 and 2001 produced over 6.7 million ounces of gold and 51 million ounces of silver. Both properties are owned by Barrick Gold as well as Barrick's latest discovery the Alturas zone 30 km south of the old El Indio mine.

Steve Cochrane, President and CEO of Lithium Chile comments, "We are excited to be working on our Apollo gold-silver prospect. The prolific El Indo Gold Belt hosts 5 major gold-silver deposits and our Apollo prospect lies in the middle of the belt. Given the current interest in gold and silver we feel this is a great exploration opportunity for Lithium Chile. We are also confident in these times of market uncertainty that the strength of our prospects and our team will generate value for our shareholders."

Lithium Chile also announces the resignation of Mr. Andrew Bowering from the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Bowering for his support and contribution and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

This news release has been reviewed by Terence Walker, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Company and a qualified person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 162,616 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and 2 laguna complexes in Chile.

Lithium Chile also owns 2 gold - silver prospects, 1 copper - gold prospect and 2 copper prospects covering a total of 34630 hectares in Chile.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-QB under the symbol "LTMCF".

