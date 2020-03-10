Mary Kay Inc., a leading corporate advocate of women's empowerment and entrepreneurship, announced today that Viktoriia Zoria-Iatsenko, General Manager of Mary Kay Ukraine, received the "Top 25 Business Women in Ukraine" award in the Beauty Industry category from the Vlast Deneg (Power of Money) magazine.

Viktoriia Zoria-Iatsenko's recognition is just the latest award in a series of 50 product and industry awards that Mary Kay Europe has brought home in the last year, continuing its commitment to propelling women to leadership roles and developing them for success.

"Mary Kay Europe's motto is 'Never Settle For Less Than The Best,'" said Tara Eustace, President of the Mary Kay Europe region. "For several decades, our company has been instrumental in breaking down conventional barriers to empower women to achieve their full potential in business as well as in personal life, helping them believe in themselves so they can utilize their gifts and skills in a wide array of disciplines." Eustace's country leadership is comprised of over 80% females.

Below is a snapshot of a few of the accolades:

Excellence in Women's Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Empowerment

Mary Kay Russia's General Manager, Alla Sokolova, received the Manager of the Year Award" from Russian Business Guide's People of the Year, recognizing her contribution in the development of the Russian economy and entrepreneurship in Russia.

from People of the Year, recognizing her contribution in the development of the Russian economy and entrepreneurship in Russia. Mary Kay Spain's General Manager, Gema Aznar, was chosen as one of the "500 Most Influential Women in Spain" in YoDona magazine's annual list. YoDona magazine assembles the most powerful women in Spain in its special edition called "Female Power."

in magazine's annual list. magazine assembles the most powerful women in Spain in its special edition called "Female Power." The "Secrets of Big Business with Mary Kay" program created by Mary Kay Russia was recognized as the "2019 Best Social Project of Russia Award" in the "Social Entrepreneurship" category.

Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, Compliance

During its annual gala, Why Story, a Polish national magazine and website that comments on current events in Poland, awarded Mary Kay Inc. with the prestigious "The Best and More" award for its high-quality products and broad corporate social responsibility.

a Polish national magazine and website that comments on current events in Poland, awarded Mary Kay Inc. with the prestigious award for its high-quality products and broad corporate social responsibility. Mary Kay Moldova received the "TOP Brand 2019" designation in the Cosmetics category in VIP magazine's "Top 100 Brands 2019" annual edition. VIP magazine awards businesses based on their market innovations and high consumer awareness of its brand and products.

designation in the Cosmetics category in magazine's "Top 100 Brands 2019" annual edition. magazine awards businesses based on their market innovations and high consumer awareness of its brand and products. Mary Kay Spain received the Best Pyme Award in Compliance Policy" from one of the most respected financial newspapers in Spain, EXPANSIÓN, which selects the best companies in compliance culture on an annual basis.

Excellence in Direct Selling

Mary Kay Belarus received the "Direct Sales Cosmetic Company Number One Award" from the "Number One" annual national awards, whose task is to promote healthy competition and to determine the best players in the Belarusian market.

from the "Number One" annual national awards, whose task is to promote healthy competition and to determine the best players in the Belarusian market. Mary Kay Ukraine was recognized as "Number 1Direct Selling Cosmetic Brand" in the "Favor of Success" survey.

Excellence in Digital Education and Printed Tools

Mary Kay was recognized in the "2019 Spring Omni Awards" with a coveted gold ranking in the Educational category for its innovative Link Learn sales education system. The e-learning platform hosts a robust learning curriculum designed to amplify educational support for the independent sales force and increase their business success.

with a coveted gold ranking in the Educational category for its innovative sales education system. The e-learning platform hosts a robust learning curriculum designed to amplify educational support for the independent sales force and increase their business success. Mary Kay Russia's MirrorMe App won the 2019 Best Corporate Media Award" in the "Client Media: Web Media" category. With the Mary Kay MirrorMe mobile application, anyone can create beautiful makeup without any makeup tools.

won the in the "Client Media: Web Media" category. With the Mary Kay MirrorMe mobile application, anyone can create beautiful makeup without any makeup tools. The Applause magazine, which is a Mary Kay educational and motivational monthly publication, became a laureate of the Russian International Competition of Corporate Media "Media Leader 2019" in the nomination "The Best Corporate Magazine."

magazine, which is a Mary Kay educational and motivational monthly publication, became a laureate of the Russian International Competition of Corporate Media in the nomination Mary Kay Russia also scored the prestigious award of the National Competition of Russian Corporate Media Resources Silver Threads for the "Mary Kay On People Management" book in the nomination "The Best Corporate Book."

Product Excellence

With more than 1,500 patents and a team of scientists dedicated to producing innovative products backed by proven results, Mary Kay products in Europe garnered 35 awards in 2019. Among the products distinguished by the beauty industry and consumers, TimeWise Miracle Set 3D, TimeWise 3D Foundations, TimeWise Repair Lifting Bio-Cellulose Mask, and the newly launched Mary Kay Hydrogel Eye Patches, were the most rewarded.

Global Recognition

In 2019, David Holl, Mary Kay CEO was recognized as one of the "10 Most Reputable CEOs in the World" by RepTrak Reputation Institute.

Reputation Institute. Mary Kay ranked #42 on the 2019 Global Workplace 100 released by Reputation Institute.

Mary Kay won "Fan Favorite" and "Best in Show" (small category) for its video about domestic violence from the Boston College International Corporate Citizenship Film Festival.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 56 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash's original vision continues to shine-one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.

