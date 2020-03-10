Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNFH ISIN: CA71677J1012 Ticker-Symbol: SER1 
Stuttgart
09.03.20
15:26 Uhr
0,120 Euro
-0,052
-30,23 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROTAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROTAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,118
0,142
09.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PETROTAL
PETROTAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROTAL CORP0,120-30,23 %