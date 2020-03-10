Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.03.2020 | 08:03
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meikles Ld - Interim Dividend Announcement

Meikles Ld - Interim Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

London, March 9

MEIKLES LIMITED

INTERIM DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Notice is hereby given that on 4 March 2020 the Board of Directors declared an interim dividend (number 80) of 10.0 ZWL cents per share payable out of the Group's profit for the current financial year.

The dividend will be payable on or about 8 April 2020 to shareholders in the Company's register as of close of business on 27 March 2020. Disbursements to foreign shareholders is subject to Exchange Control Approval and payment guidelines for foreign payments.

The timetable for the dividend payment is as follows:-

ActionDate
Announcement date10 March 2020
Last date to trade cum dividend24 March 2020
Ex- dividend date25 March 2020
Last Record date27 March 2020
Payment date8 April 2020

Shareholders are encouraged to update their payment details through our transfer secretaries:

ZB Transfer Secretaries, 21 Natal Road, Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe.
PMberikwazvo@zb.co.zw
RMutakwa@zb.co.zw

By Order of the Board
T MPOFU
COMPANY SECRETARY

10 March 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire