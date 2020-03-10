Meikles Ld - Interim Dividend Announcement

MEIKLES LIMITED

INTERIM DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Notice is hereby given that on 4 March 2020 the Board of Directors declared an interim dividend (number 80) of 10.0 ZWL cents per share payable out of the Group's profit for the current financial year.

The dividend will be payable on or about 8 April 2020 to shareholders in the Company's register as of close of business on 27 March 2020. Disbursements to foreign shareholders is subject to Exchange Control Approval and payment guidelines for foreign payments.

The timetable for the dividend payment is as follows:-

Action Date Announcement date 10 March 2020 Last date to trade cum dividend 24 March 2020 Ex- dividend date 25 March 2020 Last Record date 27 March 2020 Payment date 8 April 2020

Shareholders are encouraged to update their payment details through our transfer secretaries:

ZB Transfer Secretaries, 21 Natal Road, Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe.

PMberikwazvo@zb.co.zw

RMutakwa@zb.co.zw

By Order of the Board

T MPOFU

COMPANY SECRETARY

10 March 2020