LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notice of 2020 AGM & Publication of 2019 Annual Report

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

10 March 2020

Hamilton, Bermuda

Notice of 2020 AGM and Publication of 2019 Annual Report

Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company") will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 29 April 2020 commencing at 12:30pm (Bermuda time) at its head office, Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For the convenience of the Company's European shareholders, they may attend the AGM via a video link at the Lancashire Group's London office, Level 29, 20 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 3BY, on 29 April 2020 at 16:30pm (UK time). Shareholders entered on the register of members at close of business on 31 March 2020 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting (either in person or by proxy). Notice of the 2020 AGM ("AGM Notice"), a form of proxy, a form of direction for holders of depository interests and the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 ("Annual Report") were posted to shareholders on 9 March 2020.

The length of time between the Record Date and the AGM is necessary to allow sufficient time to complete any voting cut-back calculations as required by the Company's Bye-laws.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1R, copies of the Annual Report and AGM Notice have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for public inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Copies of these documents will also be available on the Company's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066

jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com FTI Consulting +44 20 37271046 Edward Berry Edward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com Tom Blackwell Tom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire has capital of approximately $1.4 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:00 GMT on 10 March 2020.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.