International Business Machines Corp - Doc Re: Form DEF 14A

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION



TIDM IBM



Headline Notification of filing of document



March 9, 2020

Luxembourg

The Corporation's Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting and ProxyStatement on Form DEF 14A datedwas filedwith the United States Securities and Exchange Commission andsubsequently inwith the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as theofficially appointed mechanism for the central storage ofregulated information and with the CSSF. The report is available

at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.



There are no registered stockholders with 5% or more of the Company's

common stock as of December 31, 2019.



The DEF 14A filing contains information as to certain persons

who have publicly disclosed that they are the beneficial owners of

5% or more of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2019.