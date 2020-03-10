International Business Machines Corp - Doc Re: Form DEF 14A
PR Newswire
London, March 9
Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
TIDM IBM
Headline Notification of filing of document
The Corporation's Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting and Proxy
Statement on Form DEF 14A dated March 9, 2020 was filed
with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and
subsequently in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the
officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of
regulated information and with the CSSF. The report is available
at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.
There are no registered stockholders with 5% or more of the Company's
common stock as of December 31, 2019.
The DEF 14A filing contains information as to certain persons
who have publicly disclosed that they are the beneficial owners of
5% or more of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2019.
